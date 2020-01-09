Mid Oregon Credit Union tops 35,000 members

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union, the only financial institution headquartered in Central Oregon, recently crossed the 35,000-member mark.

The credit union has experienced record membership growth during the past several years as part of an emphasis on increasing access to a wide variety of affordable, high quality financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Central Oregon.

“We understand that our growth is due partly to the expanding population in this region, but we’re also doing more than ever to meet the needs of existing residents who prefer a local option to manage their financial business,” says CEO Bill Anderson. “Since we’re focused on serving Central Oregon, our members know they can count on us, and our efforts to give back by investing in the local communities.”

Mid Oregon reached its 25,000-member mark in 2015, and welcomed its 30,000th member in May of 2018. The rate of member growth has far outpaced the national averages for high-performing credit unions of similar size. “Consumers want a combination of easy, global access and personal hometown service when it comes to their financial lives,” says VP Marketing Kyle Frick. “We continue to exceed that expectation through continual improvements in online digital services, data security enhancements, and convenient branch locations.”

In addition to serving members with its core services of auto and credit card loans, checking accounts, and deposit options, Mid Oregon has recently expanded its capabilities to provide real estate lending (including investment properties), as well as commercial loans and accounts for businesses.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 35,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union partners with our members to meet their financial needs and help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters, please visit https://www.midoregon.com.