Cascades East Transit seeks advisory panel members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit is accepting applications from interested community members across our region to serve on its Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee.

RPTAC identifies transportation needs of each Central Oregon community, educates citizens about the value of public transportation, and advocates for new and expanded services.

The committee also provides a platform for citizens to provide comments about service expansions, reductions or alterations.

Kim Curley, a current RPTAC member and Commute Options employee, said, “I love being on the committee to help plan for more people to ride the bus in Central Oregon. It’s exciting to think about the future and be a part of the process. This is a great opportunity to get involved in all of the new transit services that are coming to our region.”

Applications will be accepted through February 5, 2020 by 5 p.m. and are available online in both English and Spanish on CET’s website at http://www.cascadeseasttransit.com/about/rptac. Paper applications are also available at Hawthorne Station in Bend (334 NE Hawthorne Ave.) and at CET’s office in Redmond (343 E. Antler Ave.).

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) Board of Directors will review member applications and determine qualified candidates for appointments in the spring.

RPTAC typically meets every other month in various locations across our region. The next RPTAC meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 1:30-3:30 at the COIC office located at 334 NE Hawthorne Ave.