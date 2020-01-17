COBA announces 2019 Excellence Award winners
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association on Friday announced its 2019 Excellence Award winners. The annual prestigious awards were presented at the Excellence Awards Even on Thursday, hosted by COBA at Bend Golf Club.
Builder of the Year
Hayden Homes
Commercial Builder of the Year
Kirby Nagelhout Construction
Green Builder of the Year
SolAire Homebuilders
Remodeler of the Year
Sierra James Construction
Green Remodeler of the Year
Bend Build & Remodel
Green Commercial Builder of the Year
R & H Construction
Sub-Contractor of the Year
LandEscapes
President’s Awards
Deborah Flagan, Hayden Homes
Public Official of the Year
Chris Piper, Bend City Council
Architect of the Year
Steele Associates Architects
Home Designer of the Year
Muddy River Designs
Material Supplier of the Year
Brian’s Cabinets
Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) is a 700-member non-profit trade association. The mission of COBA is to represent the building industry before government and the community, to promote high ethical standards within the building industry, to provide service to its membership and to defend the opportunities of home ownership for all. ###
Comments