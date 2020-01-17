COBA announces 2019 Excellence Award winners

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association on Friday announced its 2019 Excellence Award winners. The annual prestigious awards were presented at the Excellence Awards Even on Thursday, hosted by COBA at Bend Golf Club.

Builder of the Year

Hayden Homes

Commercial Builder of the Year

Kirby Nagelhout Construction

Green Builder of the Year

SolAire Homebuilders

Remodeler of the Year

Sierra James Construction

Green Remodeler of the Year

Bend Build & Remodel

Green Commercial Builder of the Year

R & H Construction

Sub-Contractor of the Year

LandEscapes

President’s Awards

Deborah Flagan, Hayden Homes

Public Official of the Year

Chris Piper, Bend City Council

Architect of the Year

Steele Associates Architects

Home Designer of the Year

Muddy River Designs

Material Supplier of the Year

Brian’s Cabinets

Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) is a 700-member non-profit trade association. The mission of COBA is to represent the building industry before government and the community, to promote high ethical standards within the building industry, to provide service to its membership and to defend the opportunities of home ownership for all. ###