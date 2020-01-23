NeighborImpact Food Recovery Program receives grant

Community

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Food Recovery Program staff received good news in the form of a grant for $12,000 from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.

The funds will be applied toward costs associated with collecting and delivering food through the organization's distribution network in Central Oregon.

NeighborImpact's Food Recovery Program collects produce, dairy products, bread and meat from 18 grocery stores in Deschutes County. The organization transports the food in refrigerated trucks to its warehouse for distribution to 55 emergency food sites that, combined, feed over 22,000 persons every month. The program eases food demands by sustaining and expanding the food recovery system.

"NeighborImpact is very thankful to the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation for this grant award," said Carly Sanders, Food Program director for NeighborImpact. "This gift to our food bank allows us to continue to work collaboratively with other hunger relief organizations in our area to make sure no one goes hungry."

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people's lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact, visit www.neighborimpact.org.