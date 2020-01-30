Oregon employers, workers invited to take May 13 ‘Safety Break’

Community

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Employers and workers across the state are invited to take part in Safety Break for Oregon this May, a time to pause and reflect on the importance of protecting people from hazards and harm while on the job.

Will you take the Wednesday, May 13, stand-down as an opportunity to refresh your knowledge and training? Will you gather your team for a clear-eyed examination of potential new hazards and how to tackle them? Or will you celebrate past successes and recognize emerging safety leaders?

The choice of activity is yours.

Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to team up to celebrate on-the-job health and safety during the 17th annual Safety Break. When managers and employees work together to recognize and address safety and health concerns, the results include fewer injuries and reduced workers’ compensation costs.

“This stand-down provides an opportunity for employers and workers to remember the high value they should place on preventing injury and illness in the workplace,” said Michael Wood, administrator of Oregon OSHA. “At its best, it is not merely symbolic, but also an opportunity for a focused discussion about the best ways to make safety a reality in the workplace by identifying and eliminating hazards.”

Companies that participate will be entered to win one of three $100 checks, to be used for a luncheon of their choice, when they sign up online by Friday, May 8. The prizes will go to participating companies as part of a random drawing. The Oregon SHARP Alliance is sponsoring the contest. The nonprofit group promotes safety and health management by encouraging teamwork and cooperation among people, employers, and organizations to improve workplace health and safety for Oregon workers.

During Safety Break, companies are encouraged to share their activities on social media by tagging @OregonOSHA on Facebook and using #SafetyBreak on Twitter.

For more information, ideas on how to host an event, or to download graphics, visit the Safety Break for Oregon website.

In addition to its enforcement activities, Oregon OSHA offers employers resources to help improve workplace safety and health.

The division’s technical staff members can answer questions about rules and how to apply them:

