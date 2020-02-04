‘The Goonies’ turns 35; statewide film tour includes Bend stop

Community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been 35 years since "The Goonies" audiences first went in search of treasure with a lovable band of kids from Astoria into the caves beneath the northern Oregon coastline and Ecola State Park.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film, Oregon Film and Travel Oregon will offer public screenings of the movie in five cities around the state — from Salem Cinema to BendFilm, Eugene's Broadway Metro to Baker City, La Grande and The Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay.

This combined effort and tour is to support the Oregon Film Museum and the official Goonies Day in Astoria celebration event June 4-7.

During the four-day event, Goonies fans can hear tales about filming from those who were there, bowl at "Chunk's Bowling Alley" as seen in the film, and embark on their own adventure with an interactive scavenger hunt. Official memorabilia, including t-shirts, hats, glassware, and more, will be available at the event's headquarters, which will once again be at the Astoria Armory. Visit the event's website at www.thegoondocks.org for updates.

Possibly the most renowned of all #OregonMade films, "The Goonies" remains a seminal experience for generations of filmgoers and self-described Goonies around the world who never say die. Throughout each year thousands of people come to Astoria to celebrate the film and the iconic setting of the movie through combined efforts spearheaded by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Clatsop County Historical Society and the Oregon Film Museum (who's building is the actual set for the opening jail-break scene of the film) with support from dozens of community members.

"This celebration is dedicated to the amazing Goonies fans and the special places where it was filmed," said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO. "We hope this June's events will find Goonies lovers on location reliving one of the most beloved coming-of-age stories of the 1980s."

Monday, April 20 - Old St. Francis Theatre (Bend) - 6 p.m.

Presented in partnership with BendFilm

"We're so lucky as a state to have these creative partners to bring together a community to celebrate a film like this," says Tim Williams, Executive Director of Oregon Film. "It's always such a pleasure to remind people of the deep and exciting history this state has with film, and then gather together in places like Astoria to showcase famous Oregon locations" says Williams.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online, or at the box office on the day of each screening.