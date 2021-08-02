Pediatric cancer cycling fundraiser coming to Central Oregon

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pablove Across America, the annual cycling fundraiser for The Pablove Foundation, will be coming to Central Oregon August 30-Sept. 4. This event consists of 40 cycling enthusiasts from across the country riding 450+ miles throughout the week and raising $750,000 for children and teens living with cancer. All participants will be housed at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend, and will ride a unique route each day.

Funds will support the programs and services provided by The Pablove Foundation, a national non-profit organization that is committed to fighting childhood cancer with love. Pablove Shutterbugs teaches children and teens living with cancer in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, the art of photography, and Powered by Pablove provides $50,000 seed grants to pediatric cancer researchers searching for a cure.

“The Pablove Foundation is thrilled to be coming to Central Oregon for our annual cycling fundraiser. Our plans were to come in 2020, but we were forced to cancel due to COVID-19. Central Oregon has some amazing cycling terrain, and we can’t wait to spread the PabLove, one pedal stroke at a time.” says Blair Herter, Pablove Foundation Board Chair and Pablove Across America participant.

In addition to the five-day ride, participants can register for a one-day ride, including an optional gravel ride on Saturday, September 4th.

A finish line celebration will be held on Friday, September 3rd, from 2-4pm at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes parking lot. All are welcome to attend.

More information about Pablove Across America, including how to register, can be found at pablove.org/paa.

_ _ _

About The Pablove Foundation:

The mission of The Pablove Foundation is to invest in underfunded, cutting-edge pediatric cancer research, and improve the lives of children living with cancer through the arts. The Pablove Foundation is named after Pablo Thrailkill Castelaz, who was six-years-old when he lost his valiant year-long battle with bilateral Wilms Tumor, a rare form of childhood cancer. With the love of our community, The Pablove Foundation’s vision was forged: helping kids with cancer live – a love-filled life today, and a cancer-free life tomorrow. For more information on The Pablove Foundation, please visit pablove.org and follow Pablove on Facebook at facebook.com/pablovefoundation, Instagram at @pablovefoundation and Twitter at @pablove.

About Pablove Across America

Pablove Across America has taken place annually since 2009. To date, nearly 300 cyclists have ridden over 10,700 miles, raising $6.2 million to fund the programs of The Pablove Foundation.