Volunteers in Medicine Clinic receives First Story grant to help uninsured patients

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades has received a grant of $4,017 from First Story to provide free-of-charge medical care for three low-income, uninsured patients for one year.

VIM patients are 100% low-income, 96% Latinx, and majority living with chronic diseases such as diabetes. They are predominantly working multiple jobs and/or caring for family. VIM makes it possible for patients to be healthy, keep working, avoid insurmountable medical debt, and stay housed.

While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) greatly expanded health care coverage, many Oregonians were left behind. The State of Oregon reports that 277,000 residents lack health insurance, and the percentage enrolled has stagnated. In Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, over 15,000 community members do not have health care coverage.

Moreover, Families USA estimates that 50,000 Oregon adults additionally lost their health insurance between February and May 2020. Numerous studies show that low-income individuals are sicker, with poorer health outcomes and earlier mortality.

About First Story

First Story would not be where it is today without the passion and dedication of founder Hayden Watson. Robert and Virginia Watson, founders of Hayden Homes, taught their son the importance of building a successful home building company and about the spirit of generosity. Virginia believed we should live in a world where we give more than we get and that philosophy became the inspiration behind First Story. In 1998, as a way to honor his father and mother, Hayden started First Story. The non-profit began by giving direct donations to charitable causes in towns and cities across the Pacific Northwest. But, Hayden’s vision was bigger than that, and in 2002 First Story collaborated with Hayden Homes to build the very first grant house.

Today, First Story addresses the affordable housing crisis with an integrated approach that gives individuals a hand up to homeownership while encouraging inclusivity. The nonprofit collaborates with builder Hayden Homes to construct homes in their communities which are then sold through First Story's loan program. This unique approach, that avoids segregated housing, provides move-in ready homes to qualified applicants who are at or below 80% area median income. For over 20 years, the nonprofit has supported other community partners through its giving grant program. To date nearly 700 charities who are providing shelter, food and advocacy services to families in crisis have received over $1.6M from First Story.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests, and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers. www.vim-cascades.org