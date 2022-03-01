Affordable housing nonprofit First Story celebrates 100th homeowner

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- First Story, an affordable housing and community donor nonprofit based in Central Oregon, announced Tuesday that it has supported 100 families to achieve the dream of homeownership and is launching an exciting multimedia storytelling campaign called "100 Stories," in celebration of the milestone.

Throughout 2022, the "100 Stories" campaign will share literally 100 stories of families, community partners, and impact across the Pacific Northwest since the organization’s inception in 1998. Stories will be shared by video, on social media, in blogs and on the 100 Stories webpage.

First Story’s mission is to address home affordability issues head-on throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho by building homes in collaboration with Hayden Homes and other donors, which are then financed at zero down with zero interest through First Story’s in-house loan program. These move-in ready homes are provided to qualified families who are at or below 80 percent of area median income, and would not otherwise likely qualify or be able to afford a traditional mortgage.

This giving-based model has set a new precedent for what can be achieved when inspired people from businesses, organizations and communities believe in possibilities and come together to find solutions to the region’s growing housing crisis.

“First Story does this work without any government funding, and instead works closely with private donors who give in-kind building materials, labor, or direct funding to build these homes,” said First Story Board President Caleb Anderson. “The proof of the value is in the impact to the families. You see in the faces of our family's children that ‘Wow, homeownership is possible.’ Making this impossible dream become reality is why we do this work.”

A Year-Long Tribute to Celebrate First Story’s People and Impact

From now through the end of 2022, the "100 Stories" campaign will share the stories of the many people and community partners who contributed to, and benefited from, the program’s mission over the years. The celebration will include a focus on the partnerships with community nonprofits that have received grant funding from First Story to operate food banks, women’s shelters, youth services and much more.

From Hayden Homes employees to elected leaders in local communities, from homeowners to contractors, First Story’s collective impact will be captured through stories on social media, home dedications, videos, live events and the 100 Stories website page, created specifically to commemorate the occasion.

“I hope that sharing our stories of collaboration, hope, commitment and selflessness will show both an appreciation of First Story families, as well as the partners and people who continue to bring the First Story vision to fruition,” said First Story Executive Director Claire Duncan. "Most importantly, the celebration is a testament to the belief that great things can happen when we give more than we get."

Learn more at www.firststory.org/100-stories.

About First Story: First Story's mission is to promote giving and inspire communities through the creation of homeownership opportunities and financial support. Our vision is to change lives.