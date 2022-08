All month online, we are helping area humane societies Clear the Shelters, this week featuring a select group of future family members with very familiar names. Katie is a 10-year-old loving pup who enjoys a lot of affection and could use a good exercise routine. She waiting at The Humane Society of Central Oregon. More info can be found at https://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/

