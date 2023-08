NewsChannel 21 is partnering with NBC this month to clear our local animal shelters. In this segment, we profile the Humane Society of the Ochocos , proud of its "no-kill" operation and regional role, and with expansion plans next year. Learn more about how you can adopt or help in other ways at h ttps://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/

