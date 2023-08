This week in our month-long Clear the Shelters campaign, partnering with NBC to encourage adoptions (with a 50 percent fee discount, as well as donations, Bola Gbadebo visited Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center, speaking with staff and a too-long-time resident's happy adopter.

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.