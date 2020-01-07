It’s Girl Scouts Cookies time – and there’s a new one this year

Community Billboard

Lemon-Ups join the familiar lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington kicks off the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season this week.

Girl Scouts will sell cookies door-to-door, at booth sales, and via the Digital Cookie® platform, an innovative and educational web-based platform that helps girls run and manage their Girl Scout Cookie businesses online.

Now in its sixth year, the Digital Cookie platform continues to bring Girl Scout programming into the future by providing girls with invaluable business and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills that prepare them for 21st century leadership.

NEW Girl Scout Cookie Released for 2020

New this year, Girl Scouts introduces a brand new Cookie, Lemon-Ups™. The new Girl Scout Lemon-Ups™ Cookie is a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®.

Local Girl Scouts will take orders from customers beginning this week for delivery beginning in mid-February.

Cookie Booth Sales and Cookie Finder

Girl Scouts will sell cookies at booths in front of local retailers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington from February 14 through March 8, 2020.

Customers can find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near their location with the Cookie Finder at girlscoutsosw.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app available for iPhone or Android.

The Power Behind the Girl Scout Cookie Program

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world. Girl Scouts learn five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Girl Scout Cookies Have Local Impact

100 percent of the net revenue earned from cookie sales remains within the local region. “I am inspired by the life skills that are being developed in the Cookie program,” says Victoria Foreman, Director of Product Program for Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington. “Girls are developing a strong sense of self by participating, learning skills to succeed, and problem solve to manage setbacks as they build their Cookie businesses.”

Girl Scouts use their cookie proceeds to power amazing experiences be it an Astronomy Adventure, Horse Camp, Snowshoe Hike or other activity. And, troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects such as building ADA ramps, helping a local animal shelter or cleaning a local beach/park/trail. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps provide for new and unique opportunities for local girls including valuable educational experiences that have lifelong impact. Girl Scout campers in Oregon and Southwest Washington use cookie program proceeds to fund their own camp and travel adventures. And, nearly every Girl Scout troop uses some portion of their cookie proceeds to give back to their local communities.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

A little more than a century ago, girls began participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, please visit girlscoutcookies.org.

ABOUT GIRL SCOUTS OF OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON (GSOSW)

In partnership with more than 8,000 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares 14,500 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in civic engagement, financial literacy, the outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org.