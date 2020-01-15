Deschutes County judge to offer ‘Cupid’s Docket’ weddings on Valentine’s Day

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Crutchley has set aside time on his docket on Friday, Feb. 14, to conduct weddings for couples wishing to marry on Valentine’s Day.

While the circuit court judges rarely perform weddings, Judge Crutchley commented that “Valentine’s Day is a very special day. We are thrilled to offer members of our community the opportunity to express their commitment and devotion to each other by joining their hands and hearts in matrimony. We are going to dress up the courtroom a bit and will do our best to make the occasion a memorable one for all couples.”

Couples interested in being wed by Judge Crutchley on Valentine’s Day may call the main Circuit Court telephone number, (541) 388-5300 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM on any business day and ask to speak with Judge Crutchley’s judicial assistant.

According to the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office records, 10 couples wed on Valentine’s Day in Deschutes County in 2019.