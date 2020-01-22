Deschutes Natl. Forest seeks comments on E. Fort Rock OHV trailhead connections

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest is beginning a public scoping period for the East Fort Rock OHV Trailhead Connections Project.

The purpose and need for the project is to increase connectivity for Class IV ATVs (side by sides) to ride from existing designated staging areas in the East Fort Rock OHV area to connect to the larger network of existing motorized mixed use open roads.

The proposal would allow motorized mixed use (both highway legal and all-terrain vehicles) on certain roads in the vicinity of the East Fort Rock OHV trail system, southeast of Bend, Oregon.

Please see the scoping notice, available on the Deschutes National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57491, for more information on the project and how to comment. The 30-day scoping period ends Feb. 20.

Anyone wishing to obtain additional information on the project can contact Lauren DuRocher by email, lauren.durocher@usda.gov or by phone at (541) 383- 4721.