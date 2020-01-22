Education foundation receives $7,500 grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Education Foundation for Bend–La Pine Schools is honored to receive $7,500 from First Interstate Bank to support the foundation’s Activity Fee Scholarship and Classroom Grants programs.

Since 2003, the AFS program provides financial assistance for middle and high school students served under Free & Reduced Meals to participate in after-school athletics who would otherwise be unable to do so. Over 8,000 students have benefited from the program in Bend, La Pine and Sunriver.

Additionally, the foundation received funds to support innovative Classroom Grants requests from educators in STEM, art, music and wellness needs in the foundation’s spring grant program.

The Education Foundation has provided resources and support for over 31 years to the K-12 educational community. In 2019, the Foundation provided over $36,000 in AFS scholarships, $100,000 in Classroom Grant support, and provided $40,000 in scholarships to Latino and Perseverance Award students.

The foundation’s programs impact the greater population of 18,700 students and 2000 educators and staff equitably within the Bend-La Pine school district. To donate or find out more about the Education Foundation, contact Michelle Johnson, Executive Director, (541) 355-5660, www.engagedminds.org.

About the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

The Education Foundation, founded in 1988, prepares District students for success and future through exceptional educational and extracurricular activities. The Foundation secures funds to provide tools for teachers to enhance formal learning as well as providing need- based activity fee scholarships to ensure participation in athletics. For more information, contact Michelle Johnson, Executive Director, (541) 355-5660, www.engagedminds.org or email education.foundation@bend.k12.or.us