HSCO’s 9th annual Pup Crawl combines craft beer, help for animals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Have a howling good time at a local brew pub during the Pup Crawl and help raise money for homeless animals. The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 9th Annual Pup Crawl begins Feb. 1 for 10 evenings from 4:00 to 730 p.m. most nights*.

Join us at any or all of the nights:

Saturday, February 1 at 10 Barrel Brewing WESTSIDE (1135 NW Galveston, Bend 97701)

Thursday, February 6 at Sunriver Brewing Village at Sunriver (Bldg 4)

Friday, February 7 at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. The Lodge (1441 SW Chandler, Bend 97702)

Saturday, February 8, *2-5pm at Crux Fermentation Project (50 SW Division St, Bend 97702)

Saturday February 15 at GoodLife Brewing Company (70 SW Century, Bend 97702)

Thursday, February 20 at Bend Brewing Co (1019 NW Brooks St, Bend 97701

Friday, February 21 at Avid Cider (550 SW Industrial Way #190, Bend 97702)

Friday, February 21 at Immersion Brewing (803 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend 97702)

Thursday, February 27 at 10 Barrel Brewing EASTSIDE (62950 NE 18th St, Bend 97701)

Friday, February 28 at Worthy Brewing (495 NE Bellevue, Bend 97701)

Saturday, February 29, *3-6pm at Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room (901 SW Simpson Ave, Bend 97702)

The Humane Society of Central Oregon Pup Crawl includes a custom glass and beverage of choice. 100% of the money raised each night benefits the animals. Purchase during any Pup Crawl night.

· Logo Pint Glass & One Beverage $10

· Logo Glass & 1 Beverage at 3 different Pup Crawl Nights $25

· Logo T-shirt $15

Enjoy the evening drinking and eating amongst friends, and meet HSCO staff to learn more about what we do and how you can help the animals in our community. Thanks to our sponsors Bend Studio and Michael Hopp - Homes by Hopp, 100% of the money raised each night benefits the animals.

This is an evening for humans to raise money for the animals, please leave dog at home unless they can join you on a dog friendly patio. For schedule and information visit www.hsco.org or call 541.330.7096.