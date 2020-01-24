Bend-La Pine Schools earns national teaching honor

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools was recently named a National Board Accomplished District, one of just 11 school districts in the nation to receive this distinction. The honor recognizes school districts for their commitment to advancing quality teaching through National Board Certification.

Bend-La Pine Schools has 38 Nationally Board Certified Teachers, the most in Oregon, and an additional 31 candidates are pursuing their certification through a district cohort.

“We applaud these teachers who have earned National Board Certification, which is a time-intensive and rigorous process,” Assistant Superintedent Lora Nordquist said.

“In terms of student learning, we know nothing matters as much as having highly engaging and skilled teachers, and that’s why we are proud to help support our instructors who are refining and improving their skills.”

This year, four Bend-La Pine Schools teachers earned their National Board Certification: