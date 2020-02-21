Community invited to meet La Pine Middle School principal finalists

Community Billboard

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the finalists vying for the principal position for La Pine Middle School. A community forum begins in the school’s library at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and interact with them.

The finalists are:

Jason Deaner is currently serving as Dean of Students and Athletic Director at La Pine Middle School, a position he has held for four years. Prior to that, Deaner served as a middle school math teacher in Beaverton for three years. He has 11 years total classroom teaching experience.

Mary Doyle is currently serving as Student Services Coordinator and Athletic Director at Three Rivers School in Sunriver, a position she has held for six years. Doyle also serves an elective and intervention teacher at the school. Prior to that, she served as a classroom teacher for 11 years.

Matt Montgomery is currently serving as interim Principal at La Pine Middle School. Prior to that, Montgomery served as Principal at La Pine High School for nine years. Montgomery has 20 years of classroom teaching experience.

The new principal will begin July 1.