OSU Master Gardeners holding Discovery Park Community Garden lottery

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™ announce the Discovery Park Community Garden 2020 Lottery. (Formerly known as the NorthWest Crossing Community Garden).

Interested in renting a raised bed garden plot at Discovery Park Community Garden? Reservations for a plot at DPCG are made by lottery. Apply to enter the lottery by sending an email to gocomga@gmail.com with full name, phone number and email address, and by putting “DPCG” in the subject line of the email.

OSU Master Gardeners™ will draw as many names as there are plots available. Each winner will be notified by email within 5 days of the lottery. Once names are chosen for available plots, remaining applicants will be placed on a waiting list in the event that plots become available during the 2020 growing season.

First date to enter lottery: March 1, 2020

Last date to enter lottery: April 15, 2020

Location: Discovery Park Community Garden: NW Crossing Dr. & Discovery Park Dr., Bend.

Cost: $30 for a 4’ x 10’ raised bed garden plot.