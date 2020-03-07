COCC student receives $2,000 Soroptimist ‘Live Your Dream Award’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year’s Soroptimist International of Bend “Live Your Dream Award” winner is Sierra Marbut. She was the recipient of $2,000 at the annual awards event, where Stephanie Alvstad, CEO & president of J Bar J, was the keynote speaker.

The grant will enable Ms. Marbut to complete her Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer (AAOT) degree, with a focus in Human Services. Upon finishing, she will automatically transfer into OSU-Cascades, where she will be majoring in Human Development and Family Sciences.

As well as working full-time, Marbut is a full-time student and the mother of two young children.

LYDA applications are available each fall online at www.sibend.org. Women who are pursuing their education, financially needy, head of household and enrolled in a certificated educational program are encouraged to apply.

A separate local Soroptimist “Live Your Dream Award” is underwritten by Central Electric Cooperative for women who meet the above criteria and who are CEC members in good standing.

For more information – www.sibend.org.