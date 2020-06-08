Partners in Care begins building new Hospice House

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Partners In Care, Central Oregon’s leading provider of end-of-life care, has begun construction on a much-needed, new specialty hospital for hospice patients in the Central Oregon region.

After nearly 20 years providing hospice care in a six-bed facility, Partners In Care is constructing a new 12-bed Hospice House on its campus in Bend.

The new facility is designed to expand access and services to hospice patients with the most acute care needs who cannot be cared for at home or those who will benefit from a short stay to provide respite for family.

Hospice House is unique – it is one of only three such facilities in all of Oregon and the only one east of the Cascades.

Partners In Care plans to move into the new 14,600-square-foot building in late 2021 and then remodel their existing building to provide for more clinical, administrative and community education space.

These components, as well as the construction of a new parking lot, will cost an estimated $12 million. A capital campaign is being conducted to raise approximately half of the cost.

“The connection of the two buildings to the natural elements of the campus evokes a sense of tranquility and respite from the urban environment of Bend,” said CEO Eric Alexander. “Our vision is to create an urban oasis that reinforces the dignity of the patients and their families using the facility.”

According to Hospice House Nurse Manager Jenni Carver-Ross, the spacious suites will accommodate patients in a homelike setting while they receive 24/7 care.

“While it is not residential living, families will be able to spend the night, gather in beautiful common areas, or escape to private nooks to read or visit,” she said. “Each room will include extra-large, fully adjustable beds, a private bathroom with roll-in showers, visitor seating, secure storage, and a smart TV for entertainment and virtual communications.”

Plans include a Chapel, a Great Room with a two-sided fireplace, a commercial kitchen, and an activity room. Outside gardens, play spaces, and a polished basalt water feature with an infinity edge will provide a place for connection and quiet reflection.

Local Bend-based DKA Architecture & Design is the lead architect on the project along with ALSC Architecture out of Spokane, WA who designed two hospice inpatient facilities in the Spokane area. JBattleson Design is the project’s landscape architect and SunWest Builders serves as general contractor. Jim Barrett represents Partners In Care as project manager.

For more information about the new Hospice House at Partners In Care as well as the non-profit’s capital campaign, please visit www.partnersbend.com/campaign.



About Partners In Care

Partners In Care is a private, independent, nonprofit organization serving the residents of Central Oregon since 1979. Its mission is to provide patient-centered care that honors the dignity and needs of those it serves and enriches the lives of its patients, families, team, and community. Partners In Care provides several services, including Hospice care delivered in patients’ homes and at Hospice House in Bend, Home Health Care, Transitions, Palliative Care, and Grief Support.