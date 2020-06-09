Burns-Hines VA clinic moving to new location

Community Billboard

BURNS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Burns-Hines VA Clinic located at 271 North Egan Avenue in Burns will be changing its name and moving to a new location in July. The new ‘Eastern Oregon VA Clinic’ will be at 635 Hwy 20 North, Suite #4 Hines, OR 97738.

The hours of operation for the new VA clinic will be the same (Monday thru Friday from 8:00AM to 4:30PM, and the phone number will remain the same at (541) 573-3339.

Veterans should continue to schedule appointments as they did previously, officials said, and remember to go to the new clinic location for any appointments made after July.

The Boise VA Medical Center said it "hopes the new clinic location is easier and more convenient for veterans to access." An opening ceremony of the new clinic is tentatively being scheduled for this fall, when the risk to COVID-19 exposure should be reduced.