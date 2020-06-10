Deschutes County Farm Bureau awards $7,000 in scholarships

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Farm Bureau proudly awarded $7,000 in scholarships this year. Four students received $1,000, and two students received $1,500.

> $1,000 scholarship recipients:

Teegan Wallace of Bend

Francesca Rossi of Bend

Chance Greene of Powell Butte

Chelsea Bunmann of Bend

> $1,500 scholarship recipients:

Maddie Lamken of Terrebonne

Jessica Scheenstra of Terrebonne

“Deschutes County Farm Bureau congratulates Teegan, Francesca, Chance, Chelsea, Maddie, and Jessica. We’re proud to support their educational pursuits, and we wish them the best of luck,” said Tom Maddux, scholarship coordinator.

“Our generous scholarship program is another benefit of being a voting or supporting member of Deschutes County Farm Bureau. If you’re not yet a member, you can join at www.OregonFB.org,” said Maddux.

“We encourage any student who didn’t receive a scholarship to apply again next year,” he said.

Farm Bureau is a non-partisan, independent, nongovernmental, voluntary organization of farming and ranching families united for the purpose of finding positive solutions to the challenges facing the agricultural and natural resource communities.

Deschutes County Farm Bureau represents 2,733 families.



For more information, contact Deschutes County Farm Bureau member Tom Maddux at 541.419.7669.

Deschutes County Farm Bureau

PO Box 2229

Sisters, OR 97759