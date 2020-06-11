Applicants sought for State Board of Agriculture vacancies

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Office of Governor Kate Brown is accepting applications for two open positions on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. The applicants must be actively engaged in the production of agriculture commodities.

A third position—a member of the public—is also open. (The current public member has been asked to reapply for a second term by the Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture). Applications must be submitted by close of business July 17.

The governor is responsible for appointing all Board of Agriculture members. She is committed to ensuring that the board represents the growing age, racial and gender diversity of the state. This is an amazing opportunity to pool collective viewpoints, visions and hopes for Oregon, and all Oregonians are welcome and encouraged to serve.

The Oregon State Board of Agriculture is a 10-member board that advises the Oregon Department of Agriculture on policy issues, develops recommendations on key agricultural issues and provides advocacy of the state’s agriculture industry in general. The board is established by Oregon Revised Statute 561.372.

Board membership requirements include:

Seven board members who are actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities

Two board members who are not actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities

Director of Agriculture (ex-officio, non-voting)

Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences of Oregon State University (ex-officio, non-voting)

Chairperson of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission (ex-officio)

Members appointed to the board must be Oregon residents

Not more than five members appointed to the board may belong to the same political party

Appointment terms:

Term length: 4 years, may serve two consecutive terms

Confirmed by Senate: No

Meetings and compensation:

The 10-member board meets on a quarterly basis at locations throughout the state as determined by the chairperson. Compensation and travel expenses for time spent in performance of official duties are permitted based on Oregon Revised Statue 292.495.

To apply:

You must complete an interest form and include supplemental information such as a resume, statement of interest and short bio.

Executive Appointments Expiration List

For complete steps and details, visit the State of Oregon Executive Appointments website.