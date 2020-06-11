Starseed Foundation offers High Desert Chamber Music repeat challenge

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Starseed Foundation has offered a repeat challenge to High Desert Chamber Music for the fourth year in a row. The foundation will match the first $5,000 of funds raised during the challenge.

The Starseed Foundation seeks to provide opportunities and exposure to the arts and environment, to improve the quality of life for those in need, and to support social programs that offer cultural and lasting benefit to deserving populations.

In response to this generous opportunity, HDCM has begun a “Starseed Foundation Matching Funds Campaign”. Every contribution will go toward reaching this matching challenge

. “We are honored to have the continued belief in and support of our programs from the Starseed Foundation. We have met this challenge for the past three years, doubling the impact of our generous donors. Given the profound disruption to our Spring events calendar due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, this challenge could not have come at a more opportune time,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

HDCM’s most recent 12th season has been largely successful, boasting increased season ticket sales, growth in support at the Annual Gala, the largest number of applications for the Master Class, highest attendance for pre-concert talks, and record attendance numbers at the annual Valentine’s Day concert.

Donations can be made on their website, by phone or mail. All donors receive recognition in the program, as well as invitation to the Annual Contributor reception. HDCM is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and a qualifying organization for the Oregon Cultural Trust.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HDCM 2019-20 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Tracy Lynn Photography.