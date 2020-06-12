C.O. Health Council Board seeking Medicaid member

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Health Council has always had an OHP (Oregon Health Plan)/Medicaid consumer on their board. After nine years of faithful service, Linda McCoy of Jefferson County has chosen to step down and leave the seat open for someone new.

The open seat is for a Medicaid member, or someone who is the guardian of a Medicaid member.

“We need someone who can tell us what it is like to be a patient with OHP,” says Donna Mills, the executive dDirector. “Our goal is to create a system that works for everyone. We can’t know if we’ve got it right without input from the end user.”

In Central Oregon, the insurance provider for Medicaid is PacificSource Community Solutions (PCS). Fifteen COHC Board members are responsible for overseeing PCS and pursuing the COHC’s vision: “creating a healthier Central Oregon.”

Board members are from the following sectors:

Hospital/medical (4)

County government (3)

Community members (2)

Mental health (1)

Dental (1)

Education (1)

Hospice (1)

Insurance (1)

Social determinants of health (this includes transportation, housing, public works, etc.) (1)

About the Meetings

At this time our monthly Board meetings are held online and by phone. Meetings are on the second Thursday of every month from 12:30-3:30. A stipend is available to the member representing Medicaid.

How to Apply

Please email donna.mills@cohealthcouncil.org for an application.

About the Central Oregon Health Council: The Central Oregon Health Council improves health care by bringing down costs and raising both quality and satisfaction. Visit www.cohealthcouncil.org to learn more.