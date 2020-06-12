NeighborImpact partners with bookstore, credit union in Head Start book drive

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact is excited to partner with Roundabout Books and SELCO Community Credit Union for the second annual NeighborImpact Head Start Book Drive.

After a successful book drive in 2019, the 2020 drive aims to collect 1,000 new books – two for each child in our Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Books go directly to children in the program and help families expand their home libraries to create literacy rich homes.

“When children own their own books, they build literacy skills, self-confidence and a love of reading,” said Kim Brown, the director of NeighborImpact Head Start and Early Head Start programs. “This book drive is a wonderful opportunity for our community and books on social-emotional development, going to school, and promoting a positive transition to Kindergarten are especially helpful for our students.”

Books can be purchased from Roundabout Books in NorthWest Crossing both in the store and online through June 30. The Roundabout Books staff have a list of recommended titles and a wide selection of books to choose from. Books can also be ordered in Spanish.

SELCO Community Credit Union is sponsoring the NeighborImpact Head Start Book Drive again this year with a matching gift, donating one book for each book purchased. This means each book donation goes twice as far, something important to vulnerable families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

“This book drive is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic as Head Start and Early Head Start families are worried about paying rent and making ends meet,” Brown said. “Many parents do not have the financial resources to buy books for their children.”

Roundabout Books is located at 900 Northwest Washington Drive in Bend. For more information or to make book donation purchases online, visit www.roundaboutbookshop.com.

About NeighborImpact Head Start: NeighborImpact's Head Start and Early Head Start programs strengthen families and close the achievement gap for over 500 of Central Oregon's most vulnerable and at risk children aged 0-5. Head Start/Early Head Start integrates high-quality early education with other critical services, such as health services; meals and nutrition; and family advocacy

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact, please visit www.neighborimpact.org

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

For updates on NeighborImpact's response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.