‘Virtually 4 Peaks Music Festival’ planned

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- From Thursday to Sunday, June 18 - 21, 4 Peaks Presents will showcase some of their favorite 4 Peaks sets from the past 13 years at 4PeaksMusic.com. Viewers will enjoy past 4 Peaks performances from Poor Man’s Whiskey, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, Moe., Railroad Earth, and more.

4 Peaks Presents offers this gift to you free of charge as a way to say thanks for the generous support the 4 Peaks Music Festival has seen over the years. Their goal is to join together the people of our community and yours through music.

“Please join us — from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere — to relive some of the great musical moments 4 Peaks has brought to Bend, Oregon!” says Festival Director Stacy Koff.

Thanks again for your love and support of world-class live music, camping, local businesses & nonprofits, family, friends, and fun! Please check the website and social media channels for all details and updates on the 2020 "Virtually 4 Peaks" Music Festival.

Headquartered in beautiful Central Oregon, 4 Peaks Presents USUALLY hosts a festival featuring multiple stages of world-class music featuring national, regional and local bands. MOST summer solstice weekends we dance in grassy fields, send our kids to Kidlandia, do yoga in the morning, silent disco at night and enjoy local food, beverages, and craft vendors all day and night long. 4 Peaks Presents takes pride in showcasing their high desert home, while strengthening and contributing to the economic growth of Bend and its surrounding communities.

