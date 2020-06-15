Lions cancel Father’s Day Demolition Derby, Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend/Sunrise Lions announced Monday it has made the difficult decision to cancel their 50th Annual Demolition Derby and 4th of July Pancake Breakfast due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Here's the rest of their announcement:

The Demolition Derby, held on Father’s Day at the Redmond Fairgrounds, and our 4th of July Pancake Breakfast are more than tradition for the Bend/Sunrise Lions and the thousands in the community who support us, they are our major fundraisers for Lions Club’s long-time commitment to sight and hearing needs in the community.

We will return next year with our 50th Demolition Derby and Pancake Breakfast and will be working with sponsors and the community to raise funds as we continue our co

Please contact Steve Olson, Membership Chairman, at 541-788-8805 or Kevin Korn, President, at 541-977-7606 with any questions about our services, fundraising or information about becoming a member of Lions International. We Serve.

For more information about Lions, go to: https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/discover-our-clubs/about-us