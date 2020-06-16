Seven Peaks School offering more scholarships

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seven Peaks School said Tuesday it is offering an unprecedented number of scholarships for new families in Central Oregon. The recently founded New Family Scholarship Program will offer 10 scholarships of up to 85% to new families who apply before June 30.

Offering this number of scholarships is unprecedented, but as a small private school, we want to lower the barrier to make what we offer accessible to our community, particular during this period of global uncertainty.

Head of School, Dr. Sam Adams, shares, “Given the difficulties so many are experiencing right now during this time of crisis, we are thrilled to be able to make our education available to more kids in our community."

In addition to the new community New Family Scholarship Program, Seven Peaks has expanded its internal tuition assistance program to better meet the financial needs of current families in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To the extent allowable by state law, Seven Peaks School is committed to opening in the fall with in-class instruction, 5-days per week. The school’s small class sizes and large classrooms make it well equipped to meet social distancing requirements.

Seven Peaks School is also exploring virtual options for families forced to temporarily quarantine due to COVID exposure, or for families uncomfortable with resuming in-class instruction.

Seven Peaks School is committed to small class sizes; limited space is available to accept new students, and available space varies by grade. Interested applicants should contact Tracy Jenson, the Director of Admissions, to learn more.

About Seven Peaks School:

Seven Peaks School is a private independent International Baccalaureate (IB) school; one of only two IB middle schools in Bend, and Bend’s only IB Primary Years candidate program. Seven Peaks School provides a high-quality, individualized, project-based IB education, for students in preschool through 8th grade. We believe in cultivating intellectually curious students, confident in their education and individuality, compassionate towards others and inspired to do good in the world.

www.sevenpeaksschool.org/new-family-scholarship-program | www.ibo.org