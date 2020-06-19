Registration begins for BPRD fall youth soccer, football programs

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Registration is available now for children to participate in fall season sport programs with Bend Park and Recreation District. Programs include flag football, tackle football, youth soccer and kindergarten soccer.

Parents are encouraged to sign up now to ensure their children can participate this fall.

“Now, more than ever, kids need healthy, active recreation activities. Youth sport programs provide many benefits and are a positive outlet to build skills and confidence,” said Rich Ekman, the park and rec district's sport program coordinator. “We are happy to be able to offer these programs and want as many children as possible to have opportunity to play.”

Youth sport programs will follow Oregon Health Authority guidance for health and safety, including distancing, limiting shared equipment, player contact, etc.

Registration deadlines

Registration deadlines for youth sport programs are as follows:

Youth soccer (Bend Unified Recreational Soccer League) – July 6 (Offered jointly by Bend Park & Recreation District and the Bend FC Timbers)

Tackle football – July 19

Kindergarten soccer – July 26

Flag football – July 31

Sport programs focus on participation and skill building in a fun, competitive environment. Recreation scholarships are available. See details and application here.

Volunteer coaches

Youth sports leagues also offer opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. Coaches provide support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring youth.

All volunteer coaches must complete an application, background check, take a concussion training course, enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

For program information including dates, fees and to register, visit register.bendparksandrec.org.