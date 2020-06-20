City of Redmond weekly road closures and delays: June 20-27

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

SE Veterans Way, East of Hwy 97 at Railroad Crossing – Closed for construction from Monday, June 22 thru Thursday, June 25. SE Veterans Way will be closed at the Railroad Crossing East of Hwy 97 for maintenance activities and asphalt improvements. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW Cascade Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 15th St – Closed for construction from Wednesday, June 24 thru Friday, July 3. SW Cascade Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 15th St will be closed while Bar Seven A Companies perform construction of underground utilities. Local access will be available. Please use detours or an alternate route.

Monday, June 22 thru Friday, June 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Asphalt grind and overlay/inlay by Tri-County Paving for the City’s 2020 Overlay Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures:

SW 25 th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Volcano Ave

SW 20 th St from SW Timber Ave to Dead End

SE Railroad Ave E Antler Ave to Dead End

SE Cascade Ave from SE Franklin Ave to SE Railroad Ave

SE Deschutes Ave from SE Railroad Ave to Dead End

Airport Terminal Drive by Parking Entrance

SE Jackson Ave from E Antler Ave to Hwy 126

SE 5 th St from E Antler Ave to SE Deschutes Ave

SE Black Butte Ave from SE 5th St to Dead End

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW Maple Ave from NW Rimrock Dr to NW Canyon Dr (Maple Avenue Bridge) – Temporary single lane closures for bridge maintenance work weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. thru Thursday, July 2.

SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Friday, July 3, 2020.

SW Kalama Ave from SW 12th St to SW 15th St – Closed for construction weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. thru Wednesday, July 8.

S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.

NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.