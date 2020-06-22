Family Access Network receives COVID-19 relief grant from Facebook

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received $20,000 from Facebook's Prineville Data Center to support COVID-19 relief for Crook County children and families. These funds will help provide struggling families with food, hygiene supplies, clothing and more.

“Facebook has been supporting the community in many ways throughout the years, and we’re grateful for their partnership during this health crisis,” said Julie Lyche, executive director of Family Access Network. “FAN has served Central Oregon since 1993, and we are well-prepared and able to meet this pandemic by providing families with the critical services that will help them weather this storm.”

“Prineville is our home, and we are honored to partner with Family Access Network to support Crook County families during the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that this difficult time presents new community challenges, and we are committed to the long-term vitality of Crook County,” said William Marks, Facebook's community development regional manager.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 25 advocates at 59 public schools in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

The direct placement of FAN advocates within the schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

During the coronavirus pandemic, FAN advocates are working remotely to get children and families the vital resources they need including food, utilities, and rental assistance.

Facebook has been part of the Prineville community since breaking ground on their data center in 2010. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PrinevilleDataCenter/.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon. Visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org for more information.