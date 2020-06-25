Kôr Land Trust receives grant for ‘equitable board service’ program

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kôr Community Land Trust, which provides permanently affordable, environmentally sustainable and equitable home ownership opportunities in Bend, is pleased to announce receipt of a $5,000 grant from the Central Oregon Health Council’s Stable Housing Workgroup.

The grant funds Kôr’s recently enacted, policy-driven program designed to overcome challenges to board service often encountered by the many individuals who earn less than Bend’s median income.

The program reimburses expenses—for transportation, child-care, technology purchases, and time-off from work—that would otherwise preclude an individual from serving on Kôr’s Board of Directors or Executive Committee.

The program’s intent is to achieve a Board and Executive Committee that is truly representative of those communities that Kôr serves, which include the local Latinx community, seniors, single heads of households, and individuals with disabilities.

The program aims to affect real and lasting change in the organization’s leadership and governance in order to better advance its mission, which is to provide a path to home ownership for all families so that they realize the positive health, educational, economic and social benefits that homeownership affords.

Those interested in serving on Kôr’s Board of Directors or Executive Committee may contact Executive Director Amy Warren at awarren@Kôrlandtrust.org or 541-797-4418.

About Kôr – Kôr Community Land Trust Land was founded in 2014 to provide affordable, sustainable and equitable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Bend-area economy and community. Kôr is Central Oregon’s only housing provider to use the nationally recognized and successful community land trust model to provide a permanent solution to the housing crisis. Kôr currently is building two, five-cottage communities, one off 27th Street in southeast Bend and one at 2500 NE 8th Street in the Orchard District. Kôr builds homes with the goal of net-zero energy, wedding affordability with sustainability to create vibrant homeowner communities that are attainable to families whose incomes range from very low to middle income. For further information, visit www.Kôrlandtrust.org or call 541-904-5145.