The Center Foundation launches ‘Brain Trust’ home study course

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation, a Central Oregon nonprofit providing sports medicine services to high school students, recently announced the launch of a new home study course for medical professionals interested in earning continuing education credit while learning about the latest research and tools in concussion management.

Previously available only as an in-person conference, the content included in the home study course comes from Brain Trust 2020, The Center Foundation’s highly successful webinar event hosted in early May.

“By offering our professional education conference as an online home study course, we are able to reach a wider audience of medical professionals and therefore advance national education on concussion management,” said Sonja Donohue, executive director of The Center Foundation.

“Our mission at The Center Foundation is to promote the health and safety of our youth by increasing awareness and education about concussion prevention and management, and this program allows us to do just that.”

The Brain Trust Home Study Course allows medical professionals to earn continuing education credits through a flexible, study-at-your-own-pace program with different packages and pricing options.

Physicians, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational and speech therapists, athletic trainers and other medical professionals can expect to learn about the latest research in diagnosing youth sport concussion, managing persistent post concussive symptoms, the role of neurological testing in concussions and best practices surrounding return-to-play and return-to-learn decisions.

The course includes nine lectures from top medical experts specializing in different areas of concussion management. Those enrolled in the home study course will have lifetime access to the program, as well as access to live technical support.

Every three years, in collaboration with community partners, The Center Foundation organizes an educational symposium dedicated to updating the medical community’s collective knowledge regarding the recognition, diagnosis, management and prevention of concussions.

This year’s conference, Brain Trust 2020, took place as a virtual webinar in May and focused on best practices in mild traumatic brain injury and concussion management for all ages. The Center Foundation plans to grow its home study program substantially moving forward and will offer additional online courses on a variety of topics.

To learn more about the Brain Trust Home Study Course or to enroll, visit: https://www.centerfoundation.org/bt2020-home-study/.

About The Center Foundation

The Center Foundation provides certified athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools, serving more than 5,000 students at over 1400 sporting events each year, managing injuries and concussions, and educating young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families. Foundation programs also deliver brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, free multi-sport helmets to children in need, and education seminars and conferences for healthcare professionals. Since 2000, The Center Foundation has been Central Oregon’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to providing sports medicine services as a means to ensure youth are safe, healthy and protected in an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.centerfoundation.org.