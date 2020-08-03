Credit union to match $1,000 in donations to annual school supply drive

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- School may not look the same this fall, but one thing is certain: The needs of students and families will be greater than ever. That’s why Mid Oregon Credit Union has announced a change to its annual Supplies 4 Schools branch supply drive to benefit local schools.

This year, Mid Oregon continue the tradition of collecting donated school supplies in all seven branch locations, but will add to its support by matching the first $1,000 in cash donations received from members and the community.

“We understand that members are spending less time shopping right now, but they still want to help where they can,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing for Mid Oregon Credit Union.

“And we know that many local families are going to need a boost to help them get their kids ready for the school year. We’re hoping our members and the community will rise to the challenge and max out our matching donation so we can help as many families as possible.”

With many schools employing remote learning, and minimizing contact between students in the classroom, important tools like scientific calculators and may be in short supply. More students will need to have supplies at home that are frequently shared between multiple users in a classroom setting.

"Despite the uncertainty parents are facing about the upcoming school year, they can be assured that their children will have the school supplies they require to be successful at home or in the classroom, says Julie Lyche, executive director of the Family Access Network. “Since the needs of our students may be different this year, financial donations will allow FAN to purchase supplies as soon as those needs arise."

The Supplies 4 Schools fundraiser and supply drive is underway during the month of August at all seven locations within Mid Oregon Credit Union’s service area. All donations of cash and supplies stay in the community where they are collected.

Mid Oregon partners with Family Access Network and other local agencies to distribute the supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who may lack the basic necessities to be successful at school. To find a list of most-needed supplies, visit Mid Oregon’s Community Involvement page at https://www.midoregon.com/about/community.shtml