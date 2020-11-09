Crater Lake National Park’s North Entrance Road, Rim Drive close for winter

Community Billboard

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crater Lake National Park’s North Entrance Road and Rim Drive closed for the season on Nov. 1. All visitors to Crater Lake National Park must use Highway 62 to access the park from the south or west during these closures.

The North Entrance Road and Rim Drive, with elevations from 5,850 to 7,960 feet above sea level, receive an average of more than 40 feet of snow each year and are not plowed from fall to late spring because of deep drifts, avalanche risk, and other dangerous conditions.

The North Entrance Road and Rim Drive will reopen in the late spring or early summer of 2021. Exact dates for road openings depend on snow depths each year.

On November 1st, the park began charging its winter entrance fee. The fee is $20 per car, $15 per motorcycle, and $15 per person on foot or bike. It is good for 7 days and is collected at the Annie Creek Entrance Station.

It is also possible to purchase an annual pass for Crater Lake National Park for $55, which is honored at both Crater Lake and Lava Beds National Monument.

Annual passes for Lava Beds are also accepted at Crater Lake. An America the Beautiful Pass, good for entrance to all national parks for one year from date of purchase, is available for $80. It is possible to purchase a mobile pass online prior to your visit by going to https://www.recreation.gov/sitepass/2647.

Crater Lake National Park is open 365 days a year. Highway 62 and Munson Valley Road, which leads to Rim Village and lake viewing access, are plowed throughout the winter.

During heavy snowstorms, however, the road from park headquarters to Rim Village may be closed to allow plow operators to focus their efforts on the remaining roads. When visiting the park in fall, winter, and spring, visitors should be prepared for winter road conditions by carrying chains and knowing how to use them.

Visitors can check current visibility and road conditions on the park’s webcams at http://www.nps.gov/crla/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm.

Please note that conditions can change rapidly, and refunds are not offered for poor visibility or lack of access to Rim Village after visitors go past the entrance station. Visitors should fuel their vehicles before arriving at the park, as gasoline is not available from mid-October until late May.

The park’s backcountry office is open daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM for permits only. For health and safety reasons, building occupancy is limited so groups are asked to designate one individual to obtain the permit. Permits are free but required for all overnight camping in the park.

A heated restroom with running water is located in Rim Village and open 24/7. Additionally, there are open vault toilets located at Ponderosa Picnic Area near the park’s south entrance, Goodbye Picnic Area on Munson Valley Road, and at the Old West pullout located near the west entrance. These vault toilets will remain open and available until the snow becomes too deep to keep them accessible.

Visitors need to be self-sufficient and come prepared for winter conditions. Tire chains may be required at times. Make sure your car is equipped with extra supplies that might be needed for winter conditions – food, water, blankets, jackets, flashlight, etc. The Rim Café and Gift Shop is closed for the season and there is no food available in the park. The Steel Information Center is also closed.

For the latest information and updates please visit our website at www.nps.gov/crla or call the park at (541)594-3100 between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM daily.