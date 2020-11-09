High Desert Food & Farm Alliance offers farmers, ranchers online training

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is ramping up its fall and winter programming for farmers and ranchers through three virtual learning opportunities.

In a year of unprecedented challenges, the colder season is a great time for producers to reflect on the year behind them and begin planning for the future. HDFFA works to ensure the operational and financial viability of small family farmers and ranchers throughout the region, so they have planned three unique, no-cost opportunities to support professional and strategic skills that support this mission.

“There is really quite a bit of financial assistance available for small farmers right now,” said Annie Nichols, Farm and Ranch Support Manager at HDFFA. “We hope to illuminate these opportunities and resources for farmers and ranchers throughout Central Oregon to insure that they are aware and able to benefit from these resources now and in the future.”

On Thursday, November 12 from 6-6:45pm there will be a session focused on programs offered in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). NRCS Small Farms and Organic Specialist, Stephanie Payne, will discuss programs to help farmers switch to organic, invest in season extending high tunnel greenhouses, and opportunities for one-on-one technical assistance. She will also give examples of Central Oregon success stories with the NRCS and end the webinar with a live Q&A session. Please register at www.hdffa.org/webinar.

An overview of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) will be presented on November 17 from 9-10am in collaboration with the Oregon State University (OSU) Extension Office. Lacy Stovner, County Program Technician for the Central Oregon Farm Service Agency, will be shedding light on eligibility requirements, the application process, and any other questions participants may have. With 14 billion dollars in federal funding available, many Central Oregon farmers and ranchers may not realize they are eligible and could miss out on thousands of dollars in federal assistance. Please register at https://beav.es/orn.

In December, HDFFA will bring an array of experts in farm funding, proposal writing, financial assistance, and evaluation together to present a three-part interactive workshop where farmers and ranchers will learn the ins and outs of grants, loans, partnerships, and more. Participants in the Wednesday-night series that begins December 2 will have a chance to practice writing and evaluating proposals and budgets, and get feedback from instructors with real-world experience. Registration is open to farmers and ranchers at hdffa.org/farmer-funding.

HDFFA partners with organizations like NRCS and OSU Extension to bring pertinent and accurate programming to farmers and ranchers across Central Oregon. For additional information or questions on HDFFA’s programming, please contact Annie Nichols, Farm and Ranch Support Manager at annie@hdffa.org.