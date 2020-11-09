Kiwanis Club of Redmond kicks off See’s Candy holiday sales online

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kiwanis Club of Redmond is kicking off its See’s Candy holiday sales campaign with the online sales at www.redmondkiwanis.org.

Twelve varieties of the holiday treat will be available for pick-up or delivery on Friday, Nov. 27, when the service club members begin direct and parking lot sales in the old Sears building at 224 S.W. Sixth Street.

Because of the pandemic, project chair Hannah Grandey is encouraging early online orders, especially for business sales and corporate gifts. If you need more information, she can be reached at 503-329-2618 or at redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

The first fundraiser the club will have this year, candy sales provided more than $5,000 toward the club’s youth projects in 2019.

Kiwanis volunteers will staff the sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until Dec. 22. Social distancing will be maintained, and mask wearing is required. Drive-up assistance will also be available.

Among the favorites that are back in stock and on-line for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, bridge mix, truffles, peanut brittle, lollypops, molasses and mint chips, and more small gift-sized options including sugar-free dark chocolates almonds.