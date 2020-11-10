Dutch Bros donating Veterans Day proceeds to Honor Flight Network

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dutch Bros Bend and Redmond are honoring Veterans Day by donating proceeds from sales on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Honor Flights. All funds will go to Honor Flights’ veterans’ program. The organization transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives.

“We’re so excited to celebrate Veteran’s Day by donating to such a great cause,” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Bend and Redmond. “I can’t begin to understand the sacrifice these men and women have given. We’re so honored to donate to such an amazing cause for the fifth year in a row.”

The Honor Flight Network is currently honoring veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War, in Vietnam and terminally ill veterans from any era of service.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Where: All Bend and Redmond locations

What: Proceeds from sales donated to Honor Flights

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 400 locations and 12,000 employees in nine states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros donates millions of dollars each year to causes across the country.