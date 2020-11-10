Invest in Central Oregon youth with Heart of Oregon Corps, marking 20 years

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Heart of Oregon Corps, a local nonprofit serving young people, is celebrating 20 years in Central Oregon. You’re invited to celebrate with us!

In honor of this monumental milestone, Heart of Oregon is hosting “HOC 20 in 2020,” our first-ever peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, starting November 10, with a virtual celebration on December 9 noon-1pm.

The organization focuses on training tomorrow’s workforce today, accomplished through six programs emphasizing job skills training and educational opportunities that enable young people ages 16-24 to forge pathways out of poverty.

Heart of Oregon alumnus Elijah speaks to the life-changing aspect of the program.

“Joining Heart of Oregon was probably the best decision of my life, and I wouldn’t be the same without it,” he shared.

In light of the difficult year we’ve all faced, Heart of Oregon believes our mission is more important now than ever. With your help, we can continue to meet the growing needs of our local youth.

Not only do our young people experience increased confidence in their skills and their abilities, but also make connections to positive role models in their communities,” said Laura Handy, Executive Director of Heart of Oregon Corps.

You can help HOC continue to make a difference in our local youth’s lives by joining Heart of Oregon’s campaign between now and January 31 at heartoforegon.org/20in2020. Create or join a fundraising team and work together to fundraise in support of the organization’s mission. The top teams will receive recognition on Heart of Oregon’s website and social media, and unlock matching gifts from our corporate contributors Mike’s Fence, Aperion Management Group, Kirby Nagelhout Construction, and R&H Construction.

Much like our youth programs, the goal of our 20th Anniversary is to educate, celebrate, and create a positive impact on the community.

About Heart of Oregon Corps

Heart of Oregon Corps is a nonprofit organization invested in inspiring and empowering change in the lives of Central Oregon youth through jobs, education, and stewardship. Their programming creates pathways out of poverty while stimulating regional economic growth. They apply a “work-earn-learn” model that invests in local young people, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to prepare them for the workforce and to encourage their self-sufficiency. HOC is licensed construction contractor, CCB #188805. Heart of Oregon Corps trains tomorrow’s workforce today—and they are accepting youth applications now! For more info or to apply, visit heartoforegon.org.