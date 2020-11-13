Application deadline nears for Deschutes Cultural Coalition grants

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Cultural Coalition’s deadline to apply for the 2020-21 Cultural Grants is coming up. The complete online application is due by Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Guidelines and instructions are available at: https://www.deschutesculturalcoalition.org/grants. The coalition will make its awards in January 2021 and anticipates around $24,000 or more in grant funding, depending on funding raised through the Central Oregon Give Guide. Typical grant awards are from $300-$3,000 for nonprofit cultural organizations.

New this year, the Deschutes Cultural Coalition is one of the 75 organizations participating in the Source Weekly’s Give Guide: Central Oregon Gives (whatifwecould.com). A donation to the Deschutes Cultural Coalition will grow the balance available to distribute to arts and cultural organizations in Central Oregon. A donation is also eligible for Oregon’s cultural tax credit. Make a matching donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust by Dec. 31 and you’ll receive a 100 percent tax credit on your Trust donation when you file your state taxes. That can be done directly from the Central Oregon Gives site. Learn more at culturaltrust.org.

Central Oregon Gives is providing $25,000 worth of weekly prizes for donations via their website from local businesses such as Worthy Brewing, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge, Old Mill District, Humm Kombucha, Fjal Raven, Powder House, Riff, Avid Cider, Tru Northwest, Great Harvest, Backporch Coffee & HydroFlask.

ABOUT THE DESCHUTES CULTURAL COALITION: Oregon’s 45 county and tribal Cultural Coalitions, of which the Deschutes Cultural Coalition is one, are funded directly by the Trust and are unique to the state. Led by dedicated volunteers, the Deschutes Cultural Coalition prioritizes community cultural goals and annually distributes seed grants that address the needs of our county.