Family Access Network receives $5,000 grant from Les Schwab

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $5,000 grant from Les Schwab Tire Centers for FAN advocate services in Crook and Deschutes counties.

Funds from Les Schwab will be divided evenly to FAN advocate services in each county, allowing advocates to get vital resources to vulnerable families who are dealing with stressors such as job loss and food insecurity.

“We are so grateful for this generous grant from Les Schwab. Their continued support and compassion will improve the lives of children in Deschutes and Crook counties,” said Julie N. Lyche, executive director.

Les Schwab has been serving the community since it first opened its doors. Employees at local Les Schwab Tire Centers sponsor activities such as youth programs, helping families in need, and other events large and small.

The local Les Schwab Tire Center has supported school athletics, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Special Olympics Oregon, to name a few. For over 66 years, Les Schwab has been an active member of every community it serves, earning the trust of people all over the West.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates in 62 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites across Central Oregon.

The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools and early childhood sites allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.