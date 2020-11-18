Businesses donate turkeys and more for Thanksgiving meals at Bethlehem Inn

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cardinal Services, Inc. an Oregon-owned employment services firm, along with three of their clients—Specialty Automotive Service & Repair, High Desert Auto Supply (NAPA), and Stop & Go Shell—have combined their charitable efforts, resulting in a $1,800 donation to the Bethlehem Inn emergency shelter to ensure those in need have a proper Thanksgiving meal.

Cardinal Services is a locally owned and family operated professional employment services firm founded on the idea of “family first,” a principle embodied by the commitment of the Cardinal’s Bend staff who have organized the 4th annual Turkey Drive.

Senior Payroll Manager Kimberly Peterman, who coordinated the 2020 Turkey Drive, said, “It’s an honor to help our community, and we knew we wanted to top last year’s effort.

"Our first Turkey Drive in 2017 saw 12 turkeys delivered to the shelter. In 2018, we donated 18 turkeys and a grocery gift card; in 2019, we donated 20 turkeys, with hundreds of pounds of food and essential emergency shelter supplies purchased with $1,450 collected from Cardinal and a group of employers that Cardinal supports.

"This year, Specialty Automotive Service & Repair, High Desert Auto Supply (NAPA), and Stop & Go Shell really stepped up the giving by increasing our total donation amount to $1,800! Cardinal would like to thank everyone who gave, and acknowledge those companies who generously increased their charitable efforts in these challenging times!”

The Bethlehem Inn is a non-denominational, community-supported emergency shelter that provides a warm, safe place to sleep, nourishing meals, and case management services for adults and children experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. The Bethlehem Inn welcomes donations of food and clothing and maintains a list of how citizens can help on their website: www.bethleheminn.org.