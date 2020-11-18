Dutch Bros, customers raise more than $16,000 for Honor Flight of Central Oregon

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dutch Bros Central Oregon joined customers on Veterans Day to raise $16,570 for Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from sales on Nov. 11 were donated to the Honor Flight veteran program.

The organization transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives.

“We’re so grateful for all of the customers who came out and supported our veterans,” said Josh Kimzey, operator of Dutch Bros Central Oregon. “I can’t begin to understand the sacrifice these men and women have given. We’re so honored to donate to such an amazing cause.”

The Honor Flight Network is currently serving veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War, in Vietnam and terminally ill veterans from any era of service.