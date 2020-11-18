Shepherd’s House offering Thanksgiving food boxes, seeking donations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House Ministries is seeking the public's help through donations of Thanksgiving food boxes it can distribute to those in need this season.

Thanksgiving Food Boxes- Give One OR Take One

Give One

These food boxes are intended for those in the community who are unemployed, experiencing hardships, are homeless, or just in need of a helping hand.



Can you help us meet this need by Donating a Thanksgiving Food Box?



If you would like to participate, please drop off your items at Shepherd's House, 1854 NE Division Street from Sunday, November 22 through Monday, November 23rd.



Suggested items to include for a family of 4

1 small turkey (8-12 lbs.)

1 box stuffing

1 box scalloped or mashed potatoes

2 cans green beans

1 can cranberry sauce

1 pie

1 box or bag



Take One

There is Help for You! For those needing a Thanksgiving Food Box, you can pick yours up on Tuesday, November 24th from noon until 5 pm at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend.