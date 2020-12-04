NorthWest Crossing launches ‘NWX Tour of Lights’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- VisitNWX, the NorthWest Crossing Business Association is proud to launch the first annual NWX Tour of Lights!

As an alternative to the highly attended NorthWest Crossing Tree Lighting tradition, the VisitNWX Team has created the NWX Tour of Lights as a way for neighborhood residents and businesses to team up and bring a festive and socially distanced event to our community.

“We are thrilled to find a way to enjoy the best of the season in our community. After so much of this year has been cancelled, postponed, and rescheduled, we consider the Tour of Lights a way to take a mindful and safe approach to enjoying the holidays. A long walk with your family, a cup of hot chocolate, and the simple joy of looking at holiday lights around the neighborhood brings a festive and traditional moment to the season that we all want to enjoy. We are grateful to all the residents and businesses who decided to participate by decorating their homes this year.” ~ Cassie Clemans, VisitNWX President

The tour runs evenings of December 1st - 20th, so plenty of time to see all the decorations in our highly walkable neighborhood. You can view the tour map @ https://www.visitnwx.com/nwx-tour-of-lights or pick one up at Roundabout Books.



We will also have a prize drawing for NWX Gift Baskets on December 20th. Enter the drawing by posting pictures of your favorite tour spots to social media - tag our Facebook or Instagram page and use event hashtag #nwxtouroflights. To make it a little more fun for families, we've also included a small scavenger hunt on our tour map - can you find all the hidden items?



Enter the prize raffle by sharing your favorite Tour of Lights photos on

Facebook (@visitnwx)

Instagram (@visitnwx)

#nwxtouroflights



Finally, we've also included three drop-off locations (Roundabout Books, Harcourts the Garner Group, and The Collective NWX) for our annual Salvation Army food drive in partnership with the Bend Fire Department. This year more than ever, our foodbanks need your donations. The Salvation Army will be by to pick up all food donations on December 18th.

“We are so excited to have launched this first annual Tour of Lights in NWX – we know our community is anxious to get out and about safely AND to experience the magic of the holidays.” ~Amy Renalds, VisitNWX Vice-President.