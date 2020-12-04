Rimrock Trails, Be Bottle partner to make mental health merry this season

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mental health is all about being brave, being true, and being you! When you purchase a Rimrock Trails Be Bottle, you are helping to ensure that every child, teen, adult and family in Central Oregon have access to mental health and substance use counseling services, no matter their circumstances.

For every Be Bottle sold, ALL PROFITS will benefit Rimrock Trail’s mental health counseling clinics and adolescent residential treatment program, so together, we can create a thriving and healthy community!

“We are so very grateful to the team at Be Bottle for giving us this opportunity to raise money in an innovative and joyful way. This giving season we hope the Central Oregon community will join us in this look good, do good, and feel good movement!” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

Be Bottle is the most advanced, innovative and fashionably functional personal hydration product on the planet. In addition to donating to Rimrock Trails for every tumbler sold, Be Bottle will donate to Water.org, helping communities in need around the world gain access to safe, clean, and sanitary water.

To order your Rimrock Trails Be Bottle today, go to the portal at https://bit.ly/rimrockfundraiser2020.

# # # # #

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use issues. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit human services agency and has helped over 14,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

For more information about Rimrock Trails, please visit: www.rimrocktrails.org

About Be Bottle

Our goal at Be Bottle was to innovate personal hydration and build a bottle that would elevate the entire category: a bottle with an easy-to-clean, sophisticated design that creates delicious water and demonstrates our commitment to ridding the world of plastic bottle waste. To date, Be Bottle has empowered over 800 people with long-term access to safe water and sanitation through Water.org – giving hope, health, and opportunity to so many in need around the world.

For more information about Be Bottle, please visit: https://bebottle.com/