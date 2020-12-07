Rimrock Trails receives $1,200 grant from Republic Service grant program

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is honored to receive a $1,200 grant from the Republic Service’s Community Grant Program to help make a difference in the lives of Central Oregonians.

“We so appreciate the grant funds provided by our friends at Republic Services. Upwards of eighty percent of the clients we serve classify as low-income with limited or no insurance benefits covering the full cost of treatment. As such, we rely on support from the community to ensure that we can provide uncompromised mental health counseling services to the Central Oregon community. We couldn’t do what we do without, support from amazing organizations like Republic Services!” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

# # # # #

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use issues. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit, established in 1990 and has helped over 14,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

About Republic Service’s Charitable Giving

Republic Services proudly partners with many local nonprofit charitable organizations making a difference nationwide. Through their Community Grant program, they support local nonprofit organizations in the areas where their employees and customers live and work. This program allows for an open application process with a preference for addressing neighborhood revitalization, safety, disaster relief, and social services.